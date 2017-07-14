BIGBARN Radio Live

County Audits to Be Released on Monday

Friday, 14 July 2017 08:43
Mike Harmon

FRANKFORT, Ky.  – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, has announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, July 17, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:

2016 Audits

Knott County Fiscal Court

Nicholas County Fiscal Court

Spencer County Fiscal Court

2015 Audits

Campbell County Clerk Fee Account

Carter County Clerk Fee Account

Casey County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Daviess County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Edmonson County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Letcher County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal

Livingston County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

2014 Audits

Campbell County Incoming Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Campbell County Outgoing Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse.

