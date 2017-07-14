County Audits to Be Released on Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, has announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, July 17, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:
2016 Audits
Knott County Fiscal Court
Nicholas County Fiscal Court
Spencer County Fiscal Court
2015 Audits
Campbell County Clerk Fee Account
Carter County Clerk Fee Account
Casey County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Daviess County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Edmonson County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Letcher County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Unmined Coal
Livingston County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
2014 Audits
Campbell County Incoming Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Campbell County Outgoing Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
###
