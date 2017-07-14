CLAY COUNTY ARTIST COMPLETES 30th ANNIVERSARY CLASS OF THE KENTUCKY CENTER GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS PROGRAM





This summer, The Kentucky Center hosted more than 250 eager young artists from every region of the commonwealth, as The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) took place at Danville’s Centre College from June 18 to July 8.

During their three-week stay, 255 student artists from 47 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master-classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film+Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Guest artists for GSA 2017 included GSA alumnus and member of the Grammy-award winning a cappella group Pentatonix Kevin Olusola, 2015 Finalist for the National Book Award in Poetry Ada Limón, the dance collective Black Iris Project, opera singer Karen Slack, and the Kentucky-based chamber music ensemble A/tonal.



Since 1987, more than 5,900 talented high school sophomores and juniors have attended the GSA summer program. The program culminated on July 8 with an all-day festival that celebrated the achievements of Kentucky’s young artists. Additionally, 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 19 in Kentucky.

Completing the program from CLAY County:

Stephen King Oneida Baptist Institute Visual Art

About The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.