BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 520 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

CLAY COUNTY ARTIST COMPLETES 30th ANNIVERSARY CLASS OF THE KENTUCKY CENTER GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS PROGRAM

Friday, 14 July 2017 10:07 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


This summer, The Kentucky Center hosted more than 250 eager young artists from every region of the commonwealth, as The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) took place at Danville’s Centre College from June 18 to July 8.

During their three-week stay, 255 student artists from 47 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master-classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions.  Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film+Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Guest artists for GSA 2017 included GSA alumnus and member of the Grammy-award winning a cappella group Pentatonix Kevin Olusola, 2015 Finalist for the National Book Award in Poetry Ada Limón, the dance collective Black Iris Project, opera singer Karen Slack, and the Kentucky-based chamber music ensemble A/tonal. 

Since 1987, more than 5,900 talented high school sophomores and juniors have attended the GSA summer program.  The program culminated on July 8 with an all-day festival that celebrated the achievements of Kentucky’s young artists. Additionally, 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 19 in Kentucky.

Completing the program from CLAY County:

Stephen

King

Oneida Baptist Institute

Visual Art

About The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.