Students should check KEES accounts for accuracy









FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky high school students and 2017 graduates should check their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) accounts for accuracy.

KEES allows students to earn money for college by getting good grades in high school and for qualifying scores on the ACT or SAT. Students eligible for free or reduced lunches may also earn awards for good scores on Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Cambridge Advanced International exams. KEES is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

To check awards and personal information, students need to use the MyKHEAA function on www.kheaa.com. If they do not already have a MyKHEAA account, they can set one up using the “Sign In” button on the KHEAA home page.

Students can verify their KEES GPA is correct by taking the letter grade for each course taken during the year and converting it to a 4.0 scale. On this scale, an A = 4.0, B = 3.0, C = 2.0, D = 1.0, and F = 0. Pluses and minuses count the same, so an A-minus and an A-plus are both worth 4.0 points. Grades for AP, IB, CAI, and dual credit courses are weighted for KEES, making an A = 5.0, B = 4.0, etc. The GPA is calculated by adding all the points together and dividing the total by the number of credits earned during the year.

In addition to KEES, students should check their personal information: name, date of birth, address and Social Security number. Students who need to have GPAs or other information corrected should contact their high school counselor as soon as possible.

If students have problems with their MyKHEAA account or cannot see their KEES information, they should call the KHEAA College Access Team at (800) 928-8926.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call (800) 928-8926, ext. 6-7214.