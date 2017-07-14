BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 648 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

ANNOUNCEMENT: Clay County Bark For Life - 2017 event scheduled

Friday, 14 July 2017 10:44 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Manchester, KY - The Clay County Bark For Life is a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society's fight against cancer.

This year the event we be held on Saturday August 26, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 Noon at the Salt Works Village located at 400 Railroad Avenue Manchester, Kentucky 40962.

So bring your best canine friend and join us for a fun-filled day starting with a walk, and then continuing with demonstrations, contests, and games 

By supporting Bark For Life, you help the American Cancer Society save lives as well as help fund the Hope Lodge in Lexington, Kentucky.

If you would like to set up as a vendor or need more information please contact Sarah Gregory at (606) 813-4345.

Hope to see you there!

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.