



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Det. Sgt. Kevin Berry, along with Lt. Greg Poynter, arrested Brandy Mosko, age 36 East Bernstadt, on Thursday July 13th, 2017 at approximately 5:26 PM.

The arrest is a result of an investigation conducted by Det. Sgt. Berry.

On July 11th, 2017 at approximately 11:00 PM the above female subject took her 12 month old son to a residence in Laurel County.

The above female stated that she knew methamphetamine was being used at this residence. The above female stated that while she was at this residence her son became ill and needed medical attention.

The above female took her son to St. Joseph emergency room for treatment and the child was transferred to U.K. Children's Hospital in Lexington. The infant child tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, Tylenol, and Ibuprophen.

The above female stated that she was a methamphetamine user and that she was aware the residence she took her son to had potential hazards when she took him there. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office was notified of this incident on July 12th by Social Services.

The whereabouts or address of the above female were unknown at that time. Through his investigation, Det. Sgt. Berry was able to locate the above female at an address in East Bernstadt.

Det. Sgt. Berry arrested the above and charged her with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child Under 12, and lodged her in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of the accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.