KSP - Injury Traffic Crash / Pulaski County

Friday, 14 July 2017 15:58 | PDF | Print | E-mail
London, Ky. (July 14, 2017) - On Thursday, July 13, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a vehicle collision involving a juvenile bicyclist on Murphy Ave in the Ferguson community of Pulaski County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Cory Jones determined that a 10 year old juvenile was riding his bicycle traveling eastbound through a yard, when he traveled onto Murphy Ave and struck a 2007 Toyota Prius operated by Ronald D. Begley, 26, of Ferguson.

The juvenile who was not wearing a helmet, was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and has been listed in critical condition.

Alcohol and drug use is not suspected at this time.

Trooper Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Ferguson Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County EMS.

