Murder Indictment arrest in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back, along with Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Jack Caudill, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, and K9 Edge, arrested Eric J. Cassidy, age 34 Lily, on Friday July 14th, 2017 at approximately 3:57 PM.

The arrest occurred on Watch Road, approximately 12 miles Southeast of London.

The arrest is a result of an investigation into a fatal collision by Detective Chris Edwards and Capt. Chuck Johnson. The collision occurred on Ky. 229 on November 30th, 2016. Through investigation, it was determined that Cassidy was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and was involved in a collision which caused the death of Sherry King of Barbourville.

Detective Edwards presented the investigation to the Laurel County Grand Jury and on May 25th, 2017 an indictment warrant was issued charging Cassidy with Murder, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs 2nd Offense-Aggravating Circumstance, and 2nd Degree Persistent Felony Offender. Cassidy has been evading arrest since that day.

On Friday July 14th, 2017, the United Stated Marshals Service received a tip as to the whereabouts of Cassidy and contacted the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. Cassidy was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.