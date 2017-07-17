Auditor Mike Harmon has released another round of local government audits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 17, 2017) – Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the following local government audits:
Campbell County Incoming Sheriff’s Tax Office
3 Comments
Campbell County Former Sheriff’s Tax Office
2 Comments
Campbell County Clerk’s Office
0 Comments
Carter County Clerk’s Office
0 Comments
Casey County Sheriff’s Tax Office
1 Comment
Daviess County Sheriff’s Tax Office
0 Comments
Edmonson County Sheriff’s Tax Office
0 Comments
Knott County Fiscal Court
4 Comments
Letcher County Sheriff’s Unmined Coal Tax Office
3 Comments
Livingston County Sheriff’s Tax Office
1 Comment
Nicholas County Fiscal Court
0 Comments
Spencer County Fiscal Court
0 Comments
