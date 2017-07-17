BIGBARN Radio Live

Auditor Mike Harmon has released another round of local government audits

Monday, 17 July 2017 14:41
Auditor Mike Harmon


FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 17, 2017) – Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the following local government audits:

  • Campbell County Incoming Sheriff’s Tax Office
  • Campbell County Former Sheriff’s Tax Office
  • Campbell County Clerk’s Office
  • Carter County Clerk’s Office
  • Casey County Sheriff’s Tax Office
  • Daviess County Sheriff’s Tax Office
  • Edmonson County Sheriff’s Tax Office
  • Knott County Fiscal Court
  • Letcher County Sheriff’s Unmined Coal Tax Office
  • Livingston County Sheriff’s Tax Office
  • Nicholas County Fiscal Court
  • Spencer County Fiscal Court
    The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

    Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit www.auditor.ky.gov to report suspected waste and abuse.


