Driver airlifted following crash on KY 192 in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Josh Morgan investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 192 approximately 7 miles west of London near Maple Grove Road.

The driver was identified as: Marion Gailen Profitt age 69 Somerset-- treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Med Center, Lexington for treatment of injuries.

Also assisting at the scene was Keavy Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.