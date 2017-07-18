KSP - Public Service Announcement / All Post 11 Counties





LONDON, KY. (July 18, 2017) - The Kentucky State Police, Post 11, London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.

These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance and registration violations.