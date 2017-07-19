BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 390 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Sexual Abuse investigation - Laurel County

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 04:57 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Tuesday morning July 18, 2017 at approximately 11:22 PM.

The arrests occurred off Smith Brewer Road, approximately 8 miles south of London after detectives investigated a sexual abuse complaint and learned that a step grandfather had allegedly shown pornography via a cell phone and made inappropriate comments to a child under the age of 12.

In addition, this subject also allegedly inappropriately touched the juvenile. Detectives arrested Robert Douglas Smith age 46 of London charging him with sexual abuse – first-degree – victim under 12 years of age.

Detectives also learned through investigation that Robert Douglas Smith's wife, (the biological grandmother of the victim) had been advised by the victim that she had been sexually abused by her step grandfather and that her grandmother locked her out of the house and failed to provide basic childcare including food and water.

Detectives arrested Candice Smith age 60 also of London charging her with criminal abuse – second-degree.

The two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.