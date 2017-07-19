Trooper Involved Shooting / Whitley County





London, KY (July 18, 2017) - Kentucky State Police Detectives are on the scene of a Trooper Involved Shooting on Gilly Lane in the Rockholds community of Whitley County.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at approximately 4:20 PM, Troopers from Post 11, along with Whitley County Deputies located a wanted fugitive, Billy Barnhill, 31, of Rockholds. Barnhill was located on an ATV at a residence in the Rockholds community. As Officers approached Barnhill, he took off at a high rate of speed and attempted to run over several officers.

A pursuit was initiated and Barnhill traveled northbound on KY 26 for several miles where he turned onto Gilly Lane. He then continued into a wooded area. A KSP Trooper exited his patrol car and entered the wooded area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Barnhill turned his ATV around, traveled in the direction of the Trooper at a high rate of speed and attempted to run the Trooper over. The Trooper fired his service weapon at the suspect in self-defense. Barnhill was struck and subsequently apprehended. Barnhill was transported from the scene to the Baptist Regional Medical Center and later transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Per KSP policy, the Trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave and his name will be released at a later date.

The investigation is continuing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team in Frankfort.