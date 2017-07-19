Sexual Abuse arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Chris Edwards and Detective Kyle Gray arrested Justin David Rose age 27 of London on Tuesday evening July 18, 2017 at approximately 4:48 PM.

The arrest occurred in London after Sheriff's detectives received a complaint from a fitness center in southern Laurel County. Detectives assisted by social services conducted an investigation, and determined that this subject had allegedly inappropriately touched a victim who was under the age of 12.

Justin David Rose was charged with sexual abuse – first-degree – victim under 12 years of age.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



