Boil Water Advisory in effect for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Wednesday, 19 July 2017 10:41 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association from mouth of Needmore Hollow on North Hwy. 421 to mouth of Bowling Branch at Sally & Raleigh Frazier, Fox Hollow Road from Hwy. 421 North to Adam Garrison due to the installation of a new valve, effective Tuesday night, July 18th until further notice.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

