KSP Charges Pulaski Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

SOMERSET, Ky. (July, 19, 2017) — On July 18, 2017, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brandon R. Hoskins, 24, on charges related to distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Hoskins was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Somerset on July 18, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Hoskins is currently charged with 15 counts of distribution and one count of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

