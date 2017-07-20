BIGBARN Radio Live

Intoxicated Person complaint - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Brandy Karner age 35 of London early Wednesday morning July 19, 2017 at approximately 1 AM.

The arrest occurred off Loretta Lane approximately 14 miles west of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of an intoxicated person trying to fight everyone at a residence there.

Upon arrival, Deputy Mehler contacted the complainant and learned that the intoxicated person had apparently calmed down and had went to bed and everything was all right.

Approximately 30 min. later, Deputy Mehler was called back to the scene by Brandy Karner alleging that she had been beaten to death and requesting an ambulance. Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene for a second time, conducted an investigation and could not substantiate the complaint of an assault.

Brandy Karner was found outside the residence and appeared to be extremely intoxicated and Deputy Mehler had Laurel County EMS check her and this subject stated that she was not hurt and refused treatment.

During this investigation the subject became belligerent, yelling and cursing and creating a disturbance there. Upon arrest, this subject continued to be disorderly by yelling and cursing. While being transported to the detention center this subject screamed obscenities and threats and purposely spit on the cruiser protective screen covering it.

Brandy Karner was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct – second-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.

