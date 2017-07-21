Indictment arrest in South Bend, Indiana on Laurel County charges





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Bonnie Garcia age 47 of South Bend, Indiana has been extradited back to Laurel County (from South Bend Indiana) on Tuesday evening July 18, 2017 at approximately 4:22 PM.

This subject was brought to Laurel County after being arrested by authorities in South Bend, Indiana on a credit card theft scheme investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry regarding a rash of thefts fraudulently using a credit card that occurred on January 30, 2017 at a jewelry store and 2 used car lots located in London.

The investigating detective Sgt. reported that through investigation that he conducted, he determined that a female subject (now identified as Bonnie Garcia) allegedly entered a jewelry store in London obtaining $14,445 worth of jewelry by the fraudulent use of a credit card.

This subject is now charged on a Laurel County indictment warrant charging fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more and theft by deception $10,000 or more. She is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

In addition, in a related investigation and on January 30, 2017 a male subject now identified as: Verquez McCollumb Williams age 29 of South Bend, Indiana allegedly entered a used car lot and purchased a blue colored 2011 Chevrolet Camaro for $12,500 fraudulently using a credit card. This stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered.

A Laurel County indictment warrant is on file for this subject charging fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more and theft by deception $10,000 or more.

In addition, in a related investigation and on January 30, 2017 a male subject now identified as: Augustin Roberto Bango II age 23 of Chicago, Illinois entered a used car lot in London and purchased a 2002 Cadillac Escalade for $9500 fraudulently using a credit card. This stolen vehicle was recovered by Michigan State Police two days later.

A Laurel County indictment warrant is on file for this subject charging fraudulent use of a credit card and theft by deception.

Bonnie Garcia was returned to Laurel County by Bailiff Paige VanHook, and CSO Brittany Martin. Lt. Greg Poynter also assisted.