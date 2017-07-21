BIGBARN Radio Live

Careless Driving arrest in Laurel County

Friday, 21 July 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Claire Lynn Leyonmark age 64 of Orlando Florida and Thursday afternoon July 20, 2017 approximately 4:05 PM.

The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 490 approximately 3 miles north of London while Detective Gray was investigating an unrelated case there. Detective Gray observed a silver colored Nissan almost hit the gas pumps with the front of her vehicle.

Detective Gray conducted an investigation on the driver determining that she was under the influence – this subject reported that she was from Louisville and was trying to get to her pain clinic doctor in Louisville and thought she was somewhere in Louisville but did not know where she was.

This subject admitted taking hydrocodone earlier. Claire Lynn Leyonmark was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; careless driving; and failure to maintain insurance and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

