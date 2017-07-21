Wanton Endangerment and other charges - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Sheriff John Root, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Kyle Gray, and Deputy Brandon Broughton arrested Jyll Roxanna Burgett age 37 of London on Thursday afternoon July 20, 2017 at approximately 1:49 PM.

The arrest occurred off Disney drive, approximately 7 miles west of London after deputies investigated a complaint where allegedly this subject phoned the Laurel County Sheriff's office approximately 12 times and 911 dispatch approximately 6 times within a three-hour time frame, and her phone calls served no legitimate purpose.

Phone calls to the Sheriff's office by this subject were allegedly belligerent to female secretaries on duty at the Sheriff's office. This subject's husband who was out of town contacted the Sheriff's office requesting that deputies conduct a welfare check at the residence due to juvenile children being in the residence. He further stated that she had told him that she would shoot law enforcement if they showed up at the residence.

Deputies were not able to obtain any response from the residence and they made entry to check on the well-being of the children. Jill Roxanna Burgett was found in the living room along with a bag of marijuana and rolling papers. A female juvenile was found hiding inside a closet and a male juvenile found in the bathtub hiding.

Deputies conducted an investigation learning from Jyll Roxanna Burgett that she had been smoking marijuana. In addition the odor of alcoholic beverages was emitting from this subject and she was determined to be under the influence.

This subject was arrested and scuffled with deputies threatening to blow up deputies. Social services was contacted for the children and they were placed with other family members.

Jill Roxanna Burgett was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree; terroristic threatening – third-degree; harassing communications; menacing; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.