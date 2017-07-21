County Audits to Be Released on Monday





FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 21, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, July 24, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:

2016 Audits

Metcalfe County Fiscal Court

Monroe County Fiscal Court

Webster County Fiscal Court

2015 Audits

Bracken County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Oil and Gas

Letcher County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Livingston County Sheriff Fee Account

Jessamine County Sheriff Fee Account

Madison County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Mason County Fiscal Court

McLean County Sheriff Fee Account

Owsley County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Perry County Clerk Fee Account

Perry County Sheriff Fee Account

Perry County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

###

The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse. www.auditor.ky.gov