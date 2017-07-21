BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 661 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

County Audits to Be Released on Monday

Friday, 21 July 2017 08:08 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Mike Harmon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 21, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, July 24, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:

2016 Audits

Metcalfe County Fiscal Court

Monroe County Fiscal Court

Webster County Fiscal Court

2015 Audits

Bracken County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Floyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Oil and Gas

Letcher County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Livingston County Sheriff Fee Account

Jessamine County Sheriff Fee Account

Madison County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Mason County Fiscal Court

McLean County Sheriff Fee Account

Owsley County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Perry County Clerk Fee Account

Perry County Sheriff Fee Account

Perry County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement

###

The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse. www.auditor.ky.gov

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.