County Audits to Be Released on Monday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 21, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, announced his office will release the following county audits on Monday, July 24, which will be posted on the web at auditor.ky.gov:
2016 Audits
Metcalfe County Fiscal Court
Monroe County Fiscal Court
Webster County Fiscal Court
2015 Audits
Bracken County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Floyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Floyd County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement-Oil and Gas
Letcher County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Livingston County Sheriff Fee Account
Jessamine County Sheriff Fee Account
Madison County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Mason County Fiscal Court
McLean County Sheriff Fee Account
Owsley County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Perry County Clerk Fee Account
Perry County Sheriff Fee Account
Perry County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Tax Settlement
