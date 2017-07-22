BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 389 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Hammer used in domestic dispute - Whitley County

Saturday, 22 July 2017 15:09 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


WCSD Press Release | Jul 22, 2017 - Around 4:30 p.m. July 21, 2017, the sheriff’s department received information that a father and son were engaged in a domestic dispute at a Nicky Lane residence in the Hemlock community.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation. The son sustained injuries to his hand and head after the father reportedly struck him with a hammer.

The victim was transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health Corbin. The accused, 57-year-old William Helbig, was arrested without incident. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and is charged with first-degree assault.

Deputy Johnny Miller is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Sheriff Colan J. Harrell and deputies Mike Lawson and Cody Harrell.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.