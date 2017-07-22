Hammer used in domestic dispute - Whitley County





WCSD Press Release | Jul 22, 2017 - Around 4:30 p.m. July 21, 2017, the sheriff’s department received information that a father and son were engaged in a domestic dispute at a Nicky Lane residence in the Hemlock community.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a verbal argument escalated into a physical confrontation. The son sustained injuries to his hand and head after the father reportedly struck him with a hammer.

The victim was transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health Corbin. The accused, 57-year-old William Helbig, was arrested without incident. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and is charged with first-degree assault.

Deputy Johnny Miller is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Sheriff Colan J. Harrell and deputies Mike Lawson and Cody Harrell.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.