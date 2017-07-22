Visit KHEAA at the Kentucky State Fair

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 21, 2017) — Kentuckians attending the state fair in Louisville Aug. 17-27 may pick up free student financial aid information at the College Info Road Show booth in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The College Info Road Show is a mobile classroom sponsored by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

At the fair, students and parents can find free college planning and financial aid materials and resources, including information about the Oct. 1 opening date for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). They can also register to win a $1,000 college savings account. KHEAA outreach staff will be on hand to answer questions from students, parents, school counselors and other college access providers.

Visitors to KHEAA’s booth will find helpful free guides such as “The College Circuit,” “Surviving College,” “Getting In” and “Adults Returning to School.” Students and families can also learn how to request a free copy of “Getting the Facts,” a personalized report that helps students estimate how much financial aid they may receive at the schools they want to attend.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.