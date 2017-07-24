Three Clay County residents jailed in connection to a reported armed robbery in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Gary Mehler arrested three individuals early Monday morning July 24, 2017 at approximately 1:40 AM in Clay County.

The arrests were the result of an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's office regarding a reported armed robbery at East 80 Grocery approximately 11 miles east of London early Sunday morning July 23, 2017 at approximately 5:42 AM.

It was determined through investigation that the store clerk along with two other individuals staged the robbery in a plot to steal money from the store. The three individuals arrested are identified as:

The store clerk – Jeffrey Minton age 50 of Manchester charged with complicity to commit robbery – first degree; falsely reporting an incident; and theft by unlawful taking under $500 – this subject was working as the store clerk and allegedly took money from the cash register before the alleged robbery. In addition this subject called Laurel County 911 dispatch center reporting that he had been robbed knowing that was false. This subject plotted with two others to steal money from the store.

The individual who entered the store demanding money-Bobby Lee Goins age 47 of Manchester charged with robbery – first-degree – this subject allegedly entered East 80 grocery and demanded money from the clerk implying that he had a gun and fled the scene with a large amount of currency.

Bertha Ann Isgrigg age 27 of Manchester charged with complicity to commit robbery – first-degree-this subject allegedly drove her father Bobby Goins to East 80 Grocery where he went inside and demanded money from the store clerk implying that he had a gun. After obtaining a large amount of currency this subject drove her father away from the store.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Clay County Sheriff's Office assisted Laurel Sheriff's Office on this case.

Photos attached are courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.



