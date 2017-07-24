Three arrests at scene of a reported domestic dispute in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested three individuals after responding to a domestic dispute reported off Bentley Road 5 miles north of London early Monday morning July 24, 2017 at approximately 2:40 AM.
While at the scene, Deputy Mehler determined that three individuals there were wanted on outstanding warrants.
The three individuals arrested are identified as:
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.