Three arrests at scene of a reported domestic dispute in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested three individuals after responding to a domestic dispute reported off Bentley Road 5 miles north of London early Monday morning July 24, 2017 at approximately 2:40 AM.

While at the scene, Deputy Mehler determined that three individuals there were wanted on outstanding warrants.

The three individuals arrested are identified as:

Virginia Buttery age 30 of London charged on a Laurel circuit court indictment warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more.

Tim Thomas age 40 of East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by the Laurel County attorney charging flagrant nonsupport – this subject allegedly owes arrearage of $4851.57.

Brian Thomas age 40 of East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



