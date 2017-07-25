Murder Investigation and arrests / Whitley County

London, Ky. (July 24, 2017) – On Sunday, July 23, 2017 at approximately 7:12 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Whitley County 911 center about a female lying in the roadway on Old Mud Creek Road in Whitley County.

Upon arrival, Troopers did not locate anyone in the roadway, but Troopers did locate evidence in the roadway that suggested an apparent assault had taken place. Evidence at the scene led Troopers to a nearby residence on Old Mud Creek Road. Inside the residence Troopers discovered Michelle E. Marlow, 36, of Williamsburg deceased.

Two occupants were located inside the residence and arrested.

Chris J. Lowe, 38, of Williamsburg was charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Lori C. Mattie, 37, of Williamsburg was charged with Murder.

Marlow’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort where an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Preliminary cause of death and time are pending the autopsy results.

Kentucky State Police Detective Eric Moore is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County Coroner’s Office and Whitley County EMS.

Photos courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.