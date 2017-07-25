BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 582 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Murder Investigation and arrests / Whitley County

Tuesday, 25 July 2017 08:58 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

London, Ky. (July 24, 2017) – On Sunday, July 23, 2017 at approximately 7:12 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Whitley County 911 center about a female lying in the roadway on Old Mud Creek Road in Whitley County.

Upon arrival, Troopers did not locate anyone in the roadway, but Troopers did locate evidence in the roadway that suggested an apparent assault had taken place. Evidence at the scene led Troopers to a nearby residence on Old Mud Creek Road. Inside the residence Troopers discovered Michelle E. Marlow, 36, of Williamsburg deceased.

Two occupants were located inside the residence and arrested.

Chris J. Lowe, 38, of Williamsburg was charged with Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Lori C. Mattie, 37, of Williamsburg was charged with Murder.

Marlow’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort where an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Preliminary cause of death and time are pending the autopsy results.

Kentucky State Police Detective Eric Moore is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Whitley County Coroner’s Office and Whitley County EMS.

Photos courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.