Justice Secretary Tilley Honors Troopers and Officers At Kentucky State Police Awards Ceremony

KSP announces top Trooper, Detective, CVE Officer and other awards

Kentucky State Police award recipients include (left to right) CVE Officer First Class Michael R. Hamblin (2016 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year); Officer Michael R. Curry (2016 Facilities Security Officer of the Year); Sr. Trooper James ‘Clint’ Collins (2016 Trooper of the Year); Detective Craig A. Miller (2016 Detective of the Year); Trooper First Class Billy Gregory (2016 Public Affairs Officer of the Year) and

Detective Edward “Alex” Wesley, II (2016 Arson Investigator of the Year).

LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 24, 2017) – Justice Secretary John Tilley joined Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders in recognizing 79 KSP troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers for bravery, life-saving acts, and dedication to duty, at a ceremony held July 21.

“The past few years have been challenging times for law enforcement,” said Sanders. “With attacks on police across the country, it can negatively impact the morale of our officers. So when we have opportunities to recognize our officers for their dedicated service, it reaffirms our support for them and what they do on a daily basis.”

“Those who protect and serve put their lives on the line every day for the safety of our families and communities,” Secretary John Tilley told the gathering of officers, family and friends at the ceremony. “These awards recognize troopers and officers whose actions have demonstrated bravery above and beyond expectations, and for that the Commonwealth is grateful.”

Sr. Trooper James ‘Clint’ Collins, a Lexington resident, was named 2016 Trooper of the Year. An eight-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is a member of the agency’s Special Response Team.

Detective Craig A. Miller, a Richmond resident, was named 2016 Detective of the Year. A five-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is assigned to the agency’s Electronic Crime Branch. He is the son of the late Bill Miller and Karen Miller of Lexington.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer First Class Michael R. Hamblin, a London resident, was named the 2016 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troop. A 10-year CVE veteran, Hamblin is assigned to CVE Region 4 based in London. Hamblin is the son of Roy and Lola Hamblin of London.

Trooper First Class Billy Gregory, a Campbellsville resident, was named 2016 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. A 19-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is assigned to KSP Post 15 in Columbia. He is the son of Danny Gregory of Franklin and Kibby Rose of Alvaton.

Detective Edward “Alex” Wesley, II, a Liberty resident, was named 2016 Arson Investigator of the Year. A 14-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is assigned to KSP Post 15 in Columbia. He is the son of Eddie and Deborah Wesley of Liberty and Tom and Nona Childers Beneke of Somerset.

Officer Michael R. Curry, a resident of Lawrenceburg was named 2016 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. A 19-month veteran of the agency, he is the son of the late Charles Michael Curry and the late Angela Deanine Mullins.

Four troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty.

Seventeen troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances.

Two troopers were awarded the Citation for Meritorious Service with “V” Device for Valor, bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances.

Eight troopers and one CVE officer received the Citation for Meritorious Service, bestowed upon officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of meritorious service of such exceptional character that it contributed to the success of a major command or endeavor.

Nineteen troopers were named Detective of the Year at the post, branch or division level.

Eighteen troopers were named Trooper of the Year at the post, branch or division level.

Seven Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level.

The 2016 KSP Safe Driving Awards, which recognize the KSP post and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement region with the highest average number of safe driving miles between assessable collisions, were presented to KSP Post 9 in Pikeville and CVE Region 2 in Louisville.

Six individuals received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Achievement, the agency’s highest civilian award bestowed upon those who performed an extraordinary act of service or heroism in direct support of an officer of the agency engaged in the official performance of duty.

For a complete listing of the troopers, officers and individuals who received these awards, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/2017/pr07_24_17.html