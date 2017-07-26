Edwards Moving & Rigging, Inc. in Shelbyville Creates New Transportation Apprenticeship Program





Frankfort, Ky. – Officials from Edwards Moving & Rigging, Inc. in Shelbyville have announced the creation of a new moving and rigging apprenticeship program in conjunction with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.

This three-year apprenticeship in specialized transportation and rigging will provide each participant with both the experience and training from equipment manufacturers to be an accomplished rigger. This program consists of 2,000 on-the-job training hours and 144 classroom hours per year.

“Edwards Moving & Rigging is the first company in Kentucky to provide an apprenticeship of this kind,” said Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey. “Apprenticeships provide a kind of forward-thinking solution that will help us prepare Kentucky for a skilled workforce. This is why I am proud to have Edwards Moving & Rigging join our‘Kentucky Trained. Kentucky Built.’ network and I look forward to the success this program will bring to Shelby County.”

Since 1961, Edwards Moving & Rigging, Inc. has provided heavy hauling and rigging solutions for over-dimensional loads across North America and has expanded to meet international demand. The company serves a variety of industries including nuclear, petrochemical, manufacturing and automotive, and power generation. Edwards now employs 120 people at its headquarters in Shelbyville.

“Edwards is excited to establish a registered apprenticeship program,” said Jason Edwards, President, Edwards Moving & Rigging, Inc. “We believe this is a great opportunity for both our company and the Commonwealth’s workforce. We will develop skilled workers with high paying careers.”

“Our partnership with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to create a three-year apprenticeship program is an example of our commitment to safety, quality, and service,” said Executive Vice President Jennifer Schuster. “It will help us develop and maintain a highly skilled and trained workforce in a competitive market. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity.”

The ‘Kentucky Trained. Kentucky Built.’ initiative signals Kentucky’s recommitment of new energy and resources toward strengthening apprenticeships across Kentucky. Since last November, the number of apprentices in Kentucky have increased by 39 percent. In total, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet has registered nearly 182 different programs that apprentice 3,100 people across the state.

State Rep. Robert Rothenburger (R-Shelbyville) also offered praise.

“I commend Edwards Moving & Rigging for bringing an apprenticeship program to Shelbyville,” said Rothenburger, who serves on the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee. “There are many people in Shelby County who are ready and willing to work, but may lack the specialized skills needed to find employment with great companies like Edwards. This apprenticeship program, along with recently enacted pro-jobs policies, will go a long way toward getting Kentuckians back to work and filling highly-skilled, well-paying jobs that have long gone unfilled.”

