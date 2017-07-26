Gavin pleads guilty & the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Mark Gavin age 25 of London pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday, July 24, 2017 to a 12 year sentence regarding a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – methamphetamine.

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by Detective Jason Back, Detectives James Sizemore, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" and Sheriff John Root where two individuals were arrested off Keavy road approximately 1 mile west of London on Tuesday afternoon December 20, 2016.

The arrests occurred while Sheriff Root, detectives and deputies were conducting a drug investigation there and discovered during the investigation - 11 bags of crystal methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a shotgun and a loaded .45 caliber Taurus handgun and a sum of US currency.

This subject is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues.

Investigations into illegal drug activity will continue on a daily basis at the Sheriff's office.