BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 380 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

LSO deputy dispatched Monday to possible break-in of a residence

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 12:35 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Paul Jackson, Jr. age 43 of Corbin on Monday afternoon July 24, 2017 at approximately 2:38 PM.

The arrest occurred off Edgewater road in southern Laurel County, approximately 11 miles south of London after Sgt. Reeves was dispatched to a possible break-in of a residence there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Sgt. Reeves learned that this subject had allegedly entered a residence through a rear locked door of a home that was occupied at the time by a female juvenile who observed this subject in the living room area of the home holding two firearms which he allegedly took from a gun cabinet there.

When the female juvenile made contact with the adult male, the adult male left the firearms and left the residence. Sgt. Reeves learned that the adult male was a relative who did not have permission to be in the residence and did not have permission to take any firearms from the residence.

Sgt. Reeves charged Paul Jackson, Jr. with burglary – first-degree and lodged him in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.