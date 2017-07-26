LSO deputy dispatched Monday to possible break-in of a residence





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Paul Jackson, Jr. age 43 of Corbin on Monday afternoon July 24, 2017 at approximately 2:38 PM.

The arrest occurred off Edgewater road in southern Laurel County, approximately 11 miles south of London after Sgt. Reeves was dispatched to a possible break-in of a residence there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Sgt. Reeves learned that this subject had allegedly entered a residence through a rear locked door of a home that was occupied at the time by a female juvenile who observed this subject in the living room area of the home holding two firearms which he allegedly took from a gun cabinet there.

When the female juvenile made contact with the adult male, the adult male left the firearms and left the residence. Sgt. Reeves learned that the adult male was a relative who did not have permission to be in the residence and did not have permission to take any firearms from the residence.

Sgt. Reeves charged Paul Jackson, Jr. with burglary – first-degree and lodged him in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.