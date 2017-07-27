Fatal Traffic Collision / Rockcastle County





London, Ky. – On Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at approximately 10:43 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a small child on Old State Road near the intersection of Fairview Loop in the Conway community of Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Adam Hensley determined that a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling southbound when it struck a 17-month-old child that had wandered into the roadway from a nearby residence.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

Drug and alcohol usage is not suspected.

Trooper Hensley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office, Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office and Rockcastle County EMS.