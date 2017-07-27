BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 550 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Fatal Traffic Collision / Rockcastle County

Thursday, 27 July 2017 05:19 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


London, Ky.  – On Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at approximately 10:43 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision involving a small child on Old State Road near the intersection of Fairview Loop in the Conway community of Rockcastle County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Adam Hensley determined that a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling southbound when it struck a 17-month-old child that had wandered into the roadway from a nearby residence.

The child was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office.

Drug and alcohol usage is not suspected.

Trooper Hensley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office, Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office and Rockcastle County EMS.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.