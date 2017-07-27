Disturbance complaint at a business in Laurel County leads to 8 arrests

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" arrested eight individuals on Wednesday afternoon July 26, 2017 at approximately 4:06 PM.

The arrests occurred off Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint at a business there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies and detectives conducted an investigation on eight individuals located there and found subjects in possession of crystal meth, assorted pills, and drug paraphernalia. In addition, numerous wanted individuals were found there.

Deputies radioed for the Sheriff's office to send their large van used to transport large numbers of inmates so that detectives and deputies at the scene could transport the large number of individuals arrested.

Those arrested included:

Jody Melton age 31 of London Charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance. This subject was found in possession of crystal meth, needles, a set of digital scales, and Alprazolam pills.

Savannah Minton age 28 of Corbin Charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence-- found with Methacarbonol pills, and other pills

Vanessa Lowe age 26 of Corbin Charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence--found with Methacarbonol pills, and other pills

Michael Thomas age 54 of Corbin Charged with possession of marijuana

Harry Day age 26 of Corbin charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana

Jewona Roark age 45 of London Charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Kattie French age 24 of Corbin Charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and contempt of court

Damien Wilson age 22 of Keavy Charged on a Russell County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – first offense- this subject was also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.

All eight individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Bailiff Robert Reed and Bailiff Jerry Poynter assisted at the scene. Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.





Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues.



