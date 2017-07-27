BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 551 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Woman arrested for theft following fatal wreck - Whitley County

Thursday, 27 July 2017 05:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


WCSD Press Release | Jul 26, 2017 - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department regrets to confirm that a fatal motorcycle wreck was reported to Whitley Co. E911 around 11:45 a.m., July 26, 2017.

Sergeants Todd Shelley and Dave Lennon were dispatched to KY 1064 in the Whetstone community, where a motorcycle occupied by one man lost control and struck a tree down an approximately 20 feet embankment.

Scott B. Bray, 36, of the Poplar Creek community was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitley County Coroner Andy J. Croley.

Witnesses stated that before Sergeants Shelley and Lennon could arrive, a female obtained Bray’s wallet and removed cash from it. The female, Alishia M. McElfresh, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and tampering with physical evidence. McElfresh was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley County EMS and members of the Woodbine and Oak Grove fire departments responded to the scene. The investigation is continuing by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.