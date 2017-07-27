Woman arrested for theft following fatal wreck - Whitley County





WCSD Press Release | Jul 26, 2017 - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department regrets to confirm that a fatal motorcycle wreck was reported to Whitley Co. E911 around 11:45 a.m., July 26, 2017.

Sergeants Todd Shelley and Dave Lennon were dispatched to KY 1064 in the Whetstone community, where a motorcycle occupied by one man lost control and struck a tree down an approximately 20 feet embankment.

Scott B. Bray, 36, of the Poplar Creek community was pronounced dead at the scene by Whitley County Coroner Andy J. Croley.

Witnesses stated that before Sergeants Shelley and Lennon could arrive, a female obtained Bray’s wallet and removed cash from it. The female, Alishia M. McElfresh, was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and tampering with physical evidence. McElfresh was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Whitley County EMS and members of the Woodbine and Oak Grove fire departments responded to the scene. The investigation is continuing by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.