BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 526 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Update to the Attempted Murder of a Police Officer Investigation / McCreary County

Friday, 28 July 2017 07:52 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



London, Ky. (July 28, 2017) – On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance on an officer- involved shooting that had taken place on Cowhorn Road near Jones Hollow Road in McCreary County.

Preliminary investigation indicated that McCreary County Deputy Sheriff Franklin Brown conducted a traffic stop on an older model red motorcycle. During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Brown advised the operator fired two shots from a handgun in his direction, striking him in his bulletproof vest.

**UPDATE**

On Thursday, July 27, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM, KSP Lieutenant Bill Elliotte arrested Deputy Sheriff Franklin J. Brown, 43, of Pine Knot, KY and charged him with Official Misconduct, Falsely Reporting an Incident and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center.

LT. Elliotte is continuing the investigation.

Original Realase: Attempted Murder of a Police Officer Investigation / McCreary County 

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.