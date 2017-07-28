Update to the Attempted Murder of a Police Officer Investigation / McCreary County









London, Ky. (July 28, 2017) – On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance on an officer- involved shooting that had taken place on Cowhorn Road near Jones Hollow Road in McCreary County.

Preliminary investigation indicated that McCreary County Deputy Sheriff Franklin Brown conducted a traffic stop on an older model red motorcycle. During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Brown advised the operator fired two shots from a handgun in his direction, striking him in his bulletproof vest.

**UPDATE**

On Thursday, July 27, 2017 at approximately 6:00 PM, KSP Lieutenant Bill Elliotte arrested Deputy Sheriff Franklin J. Brown, 43, of Pine Knot, KY and charged him with Official Misconduct, Falsely Reporting an Incident and Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center.

LT. Elliotte is continuing the investigation.

Original Realase: Attempted Murder of a Police Officer Investigation / McCreary County