KSP Charges Jefferson Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (July 27, 2017)— On July 26, 2017, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested James T. Skaggs, 35, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Skaggs was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Louisville on July 26, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Skaggs is currently charged with 29 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.