Drug investigation leads to arrests in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Jason Back, Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Sgt. Phil Barnard arrested two individuals off West 16th St. in London on Friday afternoon July 28, 2017 at approximately 1:58 PM.

The two individuals were arrested following a drug investigation and were identified as:

James Barlow age 52 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine-- this subject was found in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Duane Barlow age 51 of London charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree – this subject became irate and disorderly creating a disturbance there during the investigation.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations will continue on a daily basis at the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

If anyone has any information regarding drug activity in Laurel County, citizens can contact the Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, or e-mail deputies at lso1133@windstream.net, or message Facebook on the "Laurel County Sheriff's Office" Facebook page. All information will be strictly confidential.



