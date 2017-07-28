BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 571 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Drug investigation leads to arrests in Laurel County

Friday, 28 July 2017 23:19 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Jason Back, Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Sgt. Phil Barnard arrested two individuals off West 16th St. in London on Friday afternoon July 28, 2017 at approximately 1:58 PM.

The two individuals were arrested following a drug investigation and were identified as:

  • James Barlow age 52 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine-- this subject was found in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
  • Duane Barlow age 51 of London charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree – this subject became irate and disorderly creating a disturbance there during the investigation.

    • These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos attached are courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.

    Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations will continue on a daily basis at the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

    If anyone has any information regarding drug activity in Laurel County, citizens can contact the Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, or e-mail deputies at lso1133@windstream.net, or message Facebook on the "Laurel County Sheriff's Office" Facebook page. All information will be strictly confidential.


    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    RED HOT
    SUMMER DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.