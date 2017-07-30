PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for August 2017





►August 3, 2017- Nature Club – 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. This group will tour and learn about topics of interest to them related to nature. We need 5 or more individuals to form a club. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

►August 7, 2017 – Scrapbook Club Reorganizational Meeting – 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. If you love to scrapbook and want to meet with others that enjoy scrapping, attend this meeting. Members will work individually or together for projects. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

►August 14, 2017 – Krafters Club – 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. This group will be working on those crafts they never have time to finish or start. This group can also start crafts from Pinterest that we pin but never start. Bring your supplies to start your craft. You will be working individually or together on crafts, however your group wants to start. We need 5 or more interested individuals. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

►Veronica Boley has agreed to present a program for Clay County Homemakers and other individuals that want more information on Essential Self Care. Empower you and your family's health with the potent and complex power of plants: Essential Oils. Learn the latest research on how essential oils can balance your emotions, support your immune system, and offer a safer and greener option for cleaning your home and more. Physical tension affects our ability to live freely and move well. Essential oils offer a natural and effective way to soothe aches and discomforts. Learn what oils help support your muscles and joints and how to use them safely. Free samples for all! Come attend the program on August 21st at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. You must call 598-2789 to register. Free and open to the public.

►Homemaker Leader Training, Extending Your Clothing Budget, will be August 23rd at 10:00 am at the Extension Office. Hazel Jackson, Rockcastle County FCS Agent, will be present the program. We all want to extend our clothing dollars in today’s economic climate as well as look our best and Hazel is just the one to share with us. This program is free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.