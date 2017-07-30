BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 434 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

PSA - Programs offered by the Clay County Extension Office for August 2017

Sunday, 30 July 2017 03:31 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


►August 3, 2017- Nature Club – 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office.  This group will tour and learn about topics of interest to them related to nature.  We need 5 or more individuals to form a club.  Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

►August 7, 2017 – Scrapbook Club Reorganizational Meeting – 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. If you love to scrapbook and want to meet with others that enjoy scrapping, attend this meeting.  Members will work individually or together for projects.  Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

►August 14, 2017 – Krafters Club – 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. This group will be working on those crafts they never have time to finish or start.  This group can also start crafts from Pinterest that we pin but never start.  Bring your supplies to start your craft.  You will be working individually or together on crafts, however your group wants to start.   We need 5 or more interested individuals. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

►Veronica Boley has agreed to present a program for Clay County Homemakers and other individuals that want more information on Essential Self Care. Empower you and your family's health with the potent and complex power of plants: Essential Oils. Learn the latest research on how essential oils can balance your emotions, support your immune system, and offer a safer and greener option for cleaning your home and more. Physical tension affects our ability to live freely and move well.  Essential oils offer a natural and effective way to soothe aches and discomforts. Learn what oils help support your muscles and joints and how to use them safely. Free samples for all! Come attend the program on August 21st at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office.  You must call 598-2789 to register.  Free and open to the public.

►Homemaker Leader Training, Extending Your Clothing Budget, will be August 23rd at 10:00 am at the Extension Office.  Hazel Jackson, Rockcastle County FCS Agent, will be present the program.  We all want to extend our clothing dollars in today’s economic climate as well as look our best and Hazel is just the one to share with us.  This program is free and open to the public, but you must call 598-2789 to register.

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.