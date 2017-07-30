BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 434 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

LSO investigating thefts from motor vehicles in Laurel County - Crime prevention tip

Sunday, 30 July 2017 03:48 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with other detectives and deputies have investigated a rash of thefts of items from motor vehicles in several different areas of Laurel county the past several days.

Numerous motor vehicles were entered illegally and items were stolen from them. In most instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked and purses, wallets, money, cell phones, electronic items, and other items were stolen from the vehicles.

Deputies will be increasing their patrols throughout the county. The Sheriff's office reminds citizens to always lock their motor vehicles at all times. In addition, items of value should be removed from the vehicle before locking it.

In some instances, credit cards stolen were used at area department stores to make purchases and obtain gift cards.

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigations into the thefts will be continuing.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.