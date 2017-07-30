LSO investigating thefts from motor vehicles in Laurel County - Crime prevention tip









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with other detectives and deputies have investigated a rash of thefts of items from motor vehicles in several different areas of Laurel county the past several days.

Numerous motor vehicles were entered illegally and items were stolen from them. In most instances, the vehicles had been left unlocked and purses, wallets, money, cell phones, electronic items, and other items were stolen from the vehicles.

Deputies will be increasing their patrols throughout the county. The Sheriff's office reminds citizens to always lock their motor vehicles at all times. In addition, items of value should be removed from the vehicle before locking it.

In some instances, credit cards stolen were used at area department stores to make purchases and obtain gift cards.

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigations into the thefts will be continuing.