One person airlifted after Friday evening crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred at the intersection of Ky 1189 and Ky 830 approximately 5 miles southeast of London on Friday evening July 28, 2017.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a gray colored Nissan traveling eastbound on Ky 1189 made a left turn from Ky 830 and collided with a southbound white colored Nissan.

The driver of the gray colored Nissan was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by mechanical means. The driver of the gray colored Nissan was identified as Rhonda Gail Marcum age 63 of London – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County-airlifted by Air Methods helicopter to UK med Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the white colored Nissan was identified as Christopher Gilbert age 26 of London-received apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Fire Department, and Air Methods helicopter.

Photo of crash site attached.



