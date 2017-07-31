Criminal Trespassing arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kevin Berry along with Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested Regina Ann Griffie age 47 of London on Sunday afternoon July 30, 2017 at approximately 2:44 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1228, approximately 10 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a trespassing complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that this subject was on a property and would not leave when asked.

When deputies make contact with the individual trespassing, they determined that she was under the influence. This subject was very belligerent to investigating deputies. When arrested, this subject struggled with arresting deputies, kicking both of them.

This subject continued to resist arrest as deputies had to carry her to the police cruiser. Upon arrival at the detention center this subject had to be removed from the police cruiser. Uniforms of the arresting deputies were torn and ruined.

Deputies learned through investigation that this subject had stated she was taking methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Regina Ann Griffie was charged with criminal trespassing – third-degree; disorderly conduct – second degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; assault 3rd degree-police officer is the victim; criminal mischief – third-degree; and resisting arrest.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy the Laurel County Detention Center.