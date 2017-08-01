Armed robber flees police into Clay County then ditches car & escapes on foot

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Deputy Travis Napier are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at the dollar store at Saddlebrook, approximately 1/2 mile west of London on Sunday night July 30, 2017 at approximately 7:43 PM.

The investigating deputies reported that apparently a lone male subject entered the store and allegedly was attempting to conceal items (a cell phone valued at $49) taken from the store when one of two store clerks attempted to detain the suspect who fled out the front door and scuffled with the store clerk.

The suspect was armed with a knife and fled the scene in a white colored Chrysler 200 (which had been reported stolen to London City Police earlier).

Deputy Travis Napier was pulling into the parking lot as the suspect attempted to flee and Deputy Napier attempted a traffic stop however the suspect failed to stop and fled through London onto the Hal Rogers Parkway into Clay County off Gilbert Collins Road near Oneida where the suspect ditched the vehicle in a field and fled on foot and was not located.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or Laurel dispatch at 606-878-7000 – information will be strictly confidential.

Also assisting on the investigation and pursuit was: Deputy Daniel Grigsby and Deputy Taylor McDaniel. Assisting the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: London City police, Manchester City Police, Clay County Sheriff's office, and Kentucky State Police.

Surveillance photos of the suspect provided by the dollar store are attached.