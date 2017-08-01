Police asking public's help in locating subject wanted for assaulting a Laurel County deputy





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a suspect who assaulted a Sheriff's deputy who was investigating a complaint off Reed Valley Road, approximately 8 miles west of London on Sunday morning July 30, 2017 at approximately 6:50 AM.

Deputy Keith Dinsmore had been dispatched to a complaint of some suspicious subjects in a vehicle in a residential driveway – the home residents did not know the subjects.

When Deputy Dinsmore arrived at the scene, he conducted an investigation and learned that one of the subjects was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

While attempting to arrest the suspect, the suspect scuffled with and shoved Deputy Dinsmore down and fled the scene on foot and was not located. Lieut. Greg Poynter is investigating.

Deputy Dinsmore was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London with numerous injuries.

The suspect is identified as Larry Wilder age 46 of Baker Ridge Rd., London --described as a white male, 6' 1", 215 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. This subject is wanted for assaulting a Laurel County deputy.

In addition, this subject is wanted on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Photo of the suspect is attached.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, they are asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigation is continuing.