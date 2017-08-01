Financial Aid Tip for Students, August 2017





Pay attention to deadlines for financial aid

High school seniors should keep track of deadlines for applying for college financial aid. Here are some tips from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA):

• File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as soon as possible after October 1.

• Check with the financial aid offices of the schools to which you’ve applied to determine if they require any forms other than the FAFSA.

• Look for scholarships using KHEAA’s “Affording Higher Education” and a free online scholarship search. You can find a link to a free search site under the “Paying for College” tab on www.kheaa.com.

• Attend any college fairs and financial aid seminars offered at your high school or in your area. If a company charges a fee for helping with applications, remember that you can do that yourself for free. If you decide to pay for help, make sure the company is reputable by checking with the state Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau in your area, as well as the area where the firm is located.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES). Its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC), offers Advantage Loans to help students and parents pay for college or to refinance student loans. For more information about Advantage Loans, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.