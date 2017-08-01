Domestic Assault arrests Monday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Josh Scott along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry arrested two individuals on Monday afternoon July 31, 2017 at approximately 1:45 PM.

The arrests occurred off Fariston road approximately 6 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a possible domestic assault there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a male subject that had been stabbed with a fork in the back. The victim stated there had been an argument when his girlfriend pushed him to the ground pretending to stab him.

In addition, deputies also learned that the male subject had apparently pushed the female subject to the ground – the male subject advised the two were playing.

The two individuals arrested were identified as boyfriend – girlfriend:

Mollie Fields age 22 of London charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence.

James Branstutter age 33 also of London charged with assault the fourth degree domestic violence.

The two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Before being lodged in the detention center, the male subject was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London to have the fork removed from his back.