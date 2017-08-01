Eight arrests Monday night as search continues for suspect who assaulted a Laurel Co.deputy

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's detectives and deputies arrested eight individuals on Monday night July 31, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM.

The arrests occurred in London off Commercial Drive and Little Drive after information was developed on a possible location of a suspect wanted for assaulting Laurel County Deputy Keith Dinsmore early Sunday morning.

That suspect: Larry Wilder has not yet been located, but the search continues for him.

The eight individuals arrested were charged with violations including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication – controlled substances, wanton endangerment, escape, fleeing or evading police, and outstanding warrants.

Those arrested included:

Jaleesa Danielle Bauer age 29 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; and wanton endangerment – second-degree – this subject was determined to be under the influence and had her 22 month old male juvenile with her and this subject was found in possession of needles and marijuana-- social services was called to place the child with other family

Teresa Lynn Lewis age 50 London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia-- this subject was determined to be under the influence

Kayla Dawn Melton age 28 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia – this subject was determined to be under the influence. In addition, the subject was wanted on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances.

Dustin Napier age 27 of Keavy charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; escape – third-degree; and fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot, and resisting arrest. This subject was determined to be under the influence and was found in possession of needles and marijuana-- upon been arrested and while being escorted toward a police cruiser this subject took off running down the roadway, went behind a building and over a ditch line into the woods and following a brief struggle with officers was taken back into custody. This subject was also wanted on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and numerous other traffic violations .This subject sustained a small cut on her forehead when she fell trying to flee officers.

Christopher Tyler Hicks age 20 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine – this subject was found in possession of syringes, small baggies, a straw with residue, a glass pipe, and baggies with a white powder believed to be methamphetamine

Ryan Ernest Hall age 24 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. The subject was found in possession of syringes, baggies, a straw with residue, a glass pipe, and suspected methamphetamine

Bryan Lee Robinson age 37 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. The subject was found in possession of syringes, baggies, a straw with residue, a glass pipe, and suspected methamphetamine

Donnie Eugene Kazee age 39 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. The subject was found in possession of syringes, baggies, a straw with residue, a glass pipe, and suspected methamphetamine

Detectives and deputies for the Laurel County Sheriff's office investigating included:

Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Gary Mehler, Deputy Shannon Jones, and CSO Kyle House.

Also assisting on the arrests were officers with London city police department.

Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.



