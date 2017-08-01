KSP - Drug Arrests and Investigation / Laurel County

London, Ky. (August 01, 2017) – On Monday, July 31, 2017 at approximately 11:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Detectives conducted a drug investigation which led to a traffic stop being conducted on a 2017 Kia Sportage on east 4th street in Laurel County.

Upon further investigation, Detective Ben Graves obtained consent to search the vehicle from the operator Marti L. Payne, 28, of London and discovered drug paraphernalia and a large amount of US currency.

Upon further investigation and information received, Detectives conducted a search of Payne’s residence and conducted another traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Edwin Willis, 43, of London.

Searches of both vehicles along with the residence yielded the discovery of approximately 12 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and approximately $11,034 dollars in US currency.

Arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center were:

Marti L. Payne charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree and Drug Paraphernalia- Deliver/ Manufacture.

Chelsea Roark, 25, of London charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree and Drug Paraphernalia-Deliver/Manufacture.

Edwin Willis charged with Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Drug Paraphernalia-Delivery/Manufacture, Possession of Marijuana, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Opiates), Prescription Controlled Substance not in a Proper Container 1st Offense and several other traffic offenses.

KSP Detective Ben Graves is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers from Post 11,several ATF agents and the Williamsburg Police Department K9 section.

Photos courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center