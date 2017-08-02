BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 726 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Complaint in Laurel County leads to the arrest of a Manchester woman

Wednesday, 02 August 2017 11:21 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott arrested Lisa Wagers age 42 of Manchester on Tuesday morning August 1st, 2017 at approx. 8:53 A.M.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday morning after Deputy Josh Scott was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated subject in a vehicle off east Ky. 80 near a business approx. 5 miles east of London.

When Deputy Scott arrived in the area, he located this subject sitting in the driver's seat of a white colored Mitsubishi Montero-keys in ignition.

The driver had slurred speech, and following an investigation was determined to be under the influence.

Lisa Wagers was charged with: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence 2nd offense and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.