Complaint in Laurel County leads to the arrest of a Manchester woman





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott arrested Lisa Wagers age 42 of Manchester on Tuesday morning August 1st, 2017 at approx. 8:53 A.M.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday morning after Deputy Josh Scott was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated subject in a vehicle off east Ky. 80 near a business approx. 5 miles east of London.

When Deputy Scott arrived in the area, he located this subject sitting in the driver's seat of a white colored Mitsubishi Montero-keys in ignition.

The driver had slurred speech, and following an investigation was determined to be under the influence.

Lisa Wagers was charged with: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence 2nd offense and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Facility.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Facility.