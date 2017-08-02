Intruder held at gun point, arrested for burglary and thefts - Whitley County









WCSD Press Release | Aug 1, 2017 - Around 12:30 A.M. Sunday, July 30, 2017, sheriff deputies responded to a Bacon Creek Road residence, where the homeowner had a female intruder held at gun point.

With the assistance of three Corbin Police Department officers, deputies Brian Hensley and Jonas Saunders went to the residence, where Gabrielle Malay, 22, of Farmer’s Trail in the Corinth community had unlawfully entered the residence through a window.

Malay matched the description of a woman who abandoned a Kubota UTV after being approached by persons near the old Woodbine school. The woman walked away, and the UTV left behind was determined to have been stolen from the same Bacon Creek Road residence days prior to the burglary.

Dep. Brian Hensley had been investigating the Kubota theft, and Malay became a suspect in a separate, auto theft investigation led by Dep. Joe Prewitt. A vehicle stolen from Carter Street in the Woodbine community was found abandoned in a parking lot at Corbin’s Exit 25.

Dep. Hensley arrested and charged Malay with theft by unlawful taking over $500 relating to the UTV, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Dep. Prewitt has Malay charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at over $10,000.

“We hope this arrest provides some comfort to residents. Deputies Hensley and Prewitt are continuing their investigations and can be contacted by calling Whitley Co. E911 at (606) 549-6017, or during business hours you can contact the sheriff’s department at (606) 549-6006. Assistance from the public and vigilant neighbors looking out for one another contributed to this arrest.” – Sheriff Colan J. Harrell

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.