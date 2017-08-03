Suspect wanted for assaulting a Laurel County deputy arrested with 3 others - Contraband and weapons seized

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: he and ,Laurel County Sheriff's detectives and deputies arrested four more individuals on Wednesday afternoon August 2nd, 2017 at approximately 12:45 P.M.

The arrests occurred off Tackett Road near Lily, 6 miles south of London at Ronnie Karr's residence after information was developed by sheriff's deputies on a possible location of a suspect wanted for assaulting Laurel County Deputy Keith Dinsmore early Sunday morning. Deputy Dinsmore was treated at a local hospital.

That suspect: Larry Wilder was located, and arrested without incident. The 4 individuals arrested (including the subject wanted for assaulting a deputy) were charged with numerous violations. Drug paraphernalia was found there. A rifle and a pistol were recovered at the scene. Numerous previously convicted felons were located there.

Wednesday's arrests bring the total to 12 persons that have been charged associated with the search for the suspect – Larry Wilder – who was wanted for assaulting a Sheriff's deputy.

Those arrested Wednesday included:

Larry Wayne Wilder age 46 of London-this subject was wanted by the Laurel County Sheriff's office for assaulting Deputy Keith Dinsmore. This subject is charged with assault – second-degree – police officer is victim – a class C felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by convicted felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia-- this subject is reportedly a convicted felon and was in possession of a .22 caliber rifle and a .40 caliber High Point pistol. He was also found in possession of several pipes, digital scales, small baggies, rolling papers, and four glass pipes.

In addition, this subject was charged on the bench warrant that Deputy Dinsmore attempted to serve when he was assaulted off Reed Valley Road on Sunday-- the warrant is a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Ronnie Merle Karr age 47 of Richland Drive, Lily charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by convicted felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd Wingler age 57 of Richland Drive, Lily charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia and: and resisting arrest

Trula Marie Hobbs age 33 of Laurel Whitley Road Lily charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

***Note: Of the four persons arrested Wednesday, three including the suspect wanted for assaulting Deputy Dinsmore were reportedly convicted felons

All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Mugshot photos are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also a photo is attached of Larry Wilder, the subject wanted for assaulting deputy Dinsmore along with others being escorted from the police car into the Sheriff's office. In addition photos are attached of contraband and weapons seized at the residence.

Participating on the arrests and investigation Wednesday for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Sheriff John Root, Major Rodney Van Zant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, Sgt. Phil Barnard, Deputy Josh Scott, and Bailiff Jamie Etherton.



