Possible human remains located in Harlan County

Shields, Ky. - On August 3, 2017 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from an individual working for Phillips Tree Service about locating a possible human skull off of Philpot Lane in the Shields community Harlan County.

Detectives from Post 10 responded to the location and collected the remains. At this time KSP will be sending the remains to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

Case is still under investigation by Det. Josh Howard.