KSP - Fatal collision in Bell County









Pineville, Ky. (August 6, 2017) - On August 5, 2017 at 9:10 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Bell County 911 to assist with investigating a two vehicle fatality at Varilla curve on U.S.119.

Sgt. Jason Joseph, Tpr. Josh Messer, Tpr. Frank Russell, Tpr. Jon Corey, Tpr. Kenny Sergent, and Tpr. Taylor Mills all responded to assist.

Preliminary information from the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt operated by Johnny Fields, 46, of Arjay, crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Hyundai Accent operated by Howard W. Enix Jr., 40, of Louisville. Both vehicles sustained severe front end damage and both operators were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bell County Coroner.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. The accident is being reconstructed by KSP Tpr. Kenny Sergent.